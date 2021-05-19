Advertisement

DOJ: Wisconsin murder, manslaughter arrests up 14% in 2020

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - New data from the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows arrests for murder and “non-negligent” manslaughter increased nearly 15% in 2020.

The DOJ released figures it annually transmits to the FBI tracking arrests and offenses on Wednesday. The data show law enforcement agencies made 204 arrests last year for what the FBI defines as murder and non-negligent manslaughter, defined as the willful killing of one human being by another. That’s up from 178 arrests in 2019 and 168 arrests in 2018.

The 2020 arrest total was still less than in 2016, when police made 241 arrests.

The number of arrests for rape dropped nearly 17% last year. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Four people have been charged after officials responded to multiple Eau Claire burglaries.
4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries
E.C. City Council & County Board vote to repeal mask ordinances
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Evers calls special session to expand BadgerCare
Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Evers orders special session to expand BadgerCare and invest expected savings
Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health,...
Chippewa Co. relaxes mask requirements as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall
The fence will begin to come down June 1. (File Photo)
Capitol fence will be missing when Minnesota Legislature reconvenes