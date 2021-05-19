Advertisement

Drought continues to plague crops nationwide

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s dry around the country. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the west and southwest as well as the northern plains are in extreme to exceptional drought. California is one of the states hardest hit by drought as farmers are reporting they’re plowing up fields of vegetables and taking out nut trees as well since their reservoirs are at less than half of their normal water capacity because of a lack of runoff following a winter of very poor snow packs in the mountains. In cattle country from North Dakota to Texas, the spring slaughter is up over past years because pastures aren’t greening up and the high cost of grain is also forcing farmers to liquidate some herds. Economists say the bottom line is higher prices at the grocery store as the year goes forward.

Cattlemens’ groups and general farm organizations from across the country met earlier this week in Phoenix to talk about the challenges in marketing finished cattle. They want a system put in place that will give them a more financially sustainable situation when they sell those cattle. The discussed topics they see as the most challenging to their future—concentration in the meat packing industry, price transparency, oversight of packing plants, better enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act and force packers to buy more cattle on the open market. The cattlemen also want the Department of Justice and the USDA to get more involved in the current packing plant situation across the country.

A popular conservation program is ending. In 2014 the National Corn Growers Association started the Soil Health Partnership to help farmers better understand soil health, conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration. But the program has become a victim of its own success as it grew in just 7 years to over 200 farmers in 16 states with on farm demonstration plots. Now the program can’t sustain enough funding to keep going so the Corn Growers Board has voted to end the program.

The push is on to sign up volunteers to help at this year’s Farm Technology Days show in Eau Claire County this July 20th, 21st and 22nd. Huntsinger Farms will host the show which is the largest volunteer run outdoor farm show in the country. Volunteers don’t have to be from a farm or have a farm background as there are plenty of positions to fill. To volunteer go to wifartechdays.org/volunteers.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Four people have been charged after officials responded to multiple Eau Claire burglaries.
4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries
E.C. City Council & County Board vote to repeal mask ordinances
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

Latest News

Police pull over a man for sleeping behind the wheel of a Tesla that was in autopilot mode.
Driver was asleep while Tesla was going 82 mph, deputy says
Police say a driver swerved onto a sidewalk in Racine and hit four people, including two young...
4 people struck by vehicle on Racine sidewalk
The Great Wisconsin Cheese Giveaway
The Great Wisconsin Cheese Giveaway
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (5/19/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (5/19/21)