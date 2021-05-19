Advertisement

Eau Claire Area School District to continue requiring masks

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area School District says they will continue to require all students and staff to wear masks while inside school buildings.

The district added that this will be in place through June 4, at least. They say their decision to continue the mask requirement will allow them to maintain a safe, consistent and predictable learning environment.

Superintendent Mike Johnson says when they decide to re-evaluate or alter their protocols after the official school year is complete and before summer school begins on June 14, they will communicate it to students, staff and families.

This decision comes after the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County Board voted to remove the mask ordinance that was in place.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Four people have been charged after officials responded to multiple Eau Claire burglaries.
4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries
E.C. City Council & County Board vote to repeal mask ordinances
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. speaks...
Wisconsin remains a priority state for redistricting
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
A birds-eye view of the bald eagle nest located roughly 150 feet from the Heyde Center for the...
24/7 livestream shows Chippewa Falls bald eagle nest
Mental health recipe cards
UW-Eau Claire nursing project educates the community on mental health and youth
Shauna Hanson
Fall Creek woman appears in court, not enough evidence for felony charge