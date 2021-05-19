Eau Claire Area School District to continue requiring masks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area School District says they will continue to require all students and staff to wear masks while inside school buildings.

The district added that this will be in place through June 4, at least. They say their decision to continue the mask requirement will allow them to maintain a safe, consistent and predictable learning environment.

Superintendent Mike Johnson says when they decide to re-evaluate or alter their protocols after the official school year is complete and before summer school begins on June 14, they will communicate it to students, staff and families.

This decision comes after the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County Board voted to remove the mask ordinance that was in place.

