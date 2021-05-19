Advertisement

Eau Claire Co. certified as Broadband Forward! community

The Broadband Forward! program helps coordinate ventures for broadband internet expansion...
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is receiving recognition for its support of broadband internet initiatives.

On Wednesday, Eau Claire Co. was certified as a Broadband Forward! community by Wisconsin’s State Broadband Office of the Public Service Commission.

Eau Claire Co. joins other area counties, including Dunn, Buffalo, Sawyer, Polk, Washburn, Price, and Taylor, as well as area towns such as Mondovi and Anson, and cities like Thorp, in receiving the honor.

The Broadband Forward! program helps coordinate ventures for broadband internet expansion across Wisconsin. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said that the certification is a move in the right direction for creating internet access for everyone in the state.

“Eau Claire County is a great example of a rural Wisconsin community working hard to ensure their community is connected,” Evers said.

Last week, Eau Claire Co. was tabbed as a site to test SpaceX wireless high-speed internet service.

Eau Claire Co. has also received $400,000 in financing for fiber-optic projects in the Town of Drammen and over $2.2 million in grants for projects in Drammen and the Town of Brunswick in the southwestern part of the county.

To learn more about the Broadband Forward! program, you can visit the Public Service Commission website or click here.

