Advertisement

Evers calls special session to expand BadgerCare

Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19, 2021.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session of the state legislature to pass a bill to expand access to BadgerCare.

The federal American Rescue Plan provides temporary incentives for states to expand Medicaid.

Gov. Evers said the state would save an estimated $1.6 billion by expanding BadgerCare.

“We’re not only going to expand access to healthcare for tens of thousands of people across our state, we’re going to use that $1 billion we’d save and put it toward making sure our economy can bounce back and recover from this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s time for Republicans to put politics aside, and let’s work together to invest in economic development and recovery efforts across our state.”

The governor’s proposal would use the estimated savings to invest in economic development projects in Green Bay, Manitowoc and other Wisconsin cities. One project would fund a $2 million visitor’s center in Green Bay. CLICK HERE for a list of proposed projects.

Evers said economic benefits would allow the state to transfer $151 million to the state’s “Rainy Day Fund.”

Evers called the session for Tuesday, May 25 at noon. It’s unclear if the bill will have support among Republicans in the majority.

Wisconsin lost out on $700 million from the American Rescue Plan due to the state’s employment numbers.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Four people have been charged after officials responded to multiple Eau Claire burglaries.
4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries
E.C. City Council & County Board vote to repeal mask ordinances
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Evers orders special session to expand BadgerCare and invest expected savings
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
Supporters of the bill hope to pass it in time to impact redistricting in 2021.
Bill to create nonpartisan congressional maps reintroduced in Wisconsin legislature
The Joint Finance Committee is set to consider whether to authorize the spending for the...
Budget committee to consider cameras for Capitol officers