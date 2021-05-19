Evers orders special session to expand BadgerCare and invest expected savings

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers wants state lawmakers to focus on expanding the state’s BadgerCare program, arguing that the need is more urgent now because the amount of federal COVID-19 stimulus money the state is set to receive was so much lower than expected.

On Wednesday, the governor ordered state senators and assembly members to convene for a special session next Tuesday to take up his proposal.

Evers has argued that expanding the state’s Medicaid program under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act would provide access to healthcare for 90,000 state residents. His administration also contends doing so would save the state $1.6 billion.

As part of his Executive Order declaring the special session, the governor also directed state lawmakers to allocate the billion dollars the state would be expected to save for statewide economic recovery plans, as well as 50 local projects and initiatives across Wisconsin. See the full list of initiatives here.

“We’re not only going to expand access to healthcare for tens of thousands of people across our state, we’re going to use that $1 billion we’d save and put it toward making sure our economy can bounce back and recover from this pandemic,” Evers said, while calling on Republicans to “put politics aside” and work across the aisle on recovery plans.

Republicans have long resisted Medicaid expansion even as 38 other states, including ones led by Republicans, have done it. Republicans earlier this month voted to remove Medicaid expansion from Evers’ two-year budget proposal.

Evers announcement came during a news conference at Middleton’s Benevolent Specialist Project Free Clinic. It is the first of three the governor scheduled Wednesday, including one in Tomah and another in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.