Fall Creek woman appears in court, not enough evidence for felony charge

Shauna Hanson
Shauna Hanson(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from a charity she founded was in Eau Claire County court Wednesday.

Court records show Shauna Hanson appeared in court for a preliminary hearing. The court found that there is not sufficient enough evidence to support a felony as there was only a $2,200 discrepancy in funds, but there is enough evidence to support a misdemeanor.

Hanson, the founder of Helping Hands for Our Children, is accused of depositing more than $63,000 meant for the charity, into her personal bank account over the span of three years.

In April, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.

She is scheduled to appear in court next on July 16 for a status conference.

