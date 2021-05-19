Advertisement

‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Singer Demi Lovato revealed on Wednesday they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.”

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato announced on Twitter and in an accompanying video, adding they will “officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Lovato said they picked gender-neutral pronouns as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.” They added, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

The singer behind such hits as “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Heart Attack” and “Stone Cold” recently shared their personal struggles with mental health and addiction in a YouTube documentary, which followed their journey prior to and following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Four people have been charged after officials responded to multiple Eau Claire burglaries.
4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries
E.C. City Council & County Board vote to repeal mask ordinances
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

Latest News

Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health,...
LIVE: Chippewa Co. provides weekly COVID-19 situation report
Moviegoers sit in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater...
10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’
"Loki" debuts June 9 on Disney+.
Hollywood Minute: New ‘Loki,’ ‘Black Widow’ clips
The fence will begin to come down June 1. (File Photo)
Capitol fence will be missing when Minnesota Legislature reconvenes