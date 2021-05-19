Chippewa Co. relaxes mask requirements as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health, provided an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s weekly COVID-19 situation report on Wednesday. You can watch it here.

Weideman provided a list of safe and unsafe activities for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, in line with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Weideman also explained the school-specific guidance provided by the CDC and the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, which suggests mask use and social distancing through the end of the school year.

To highlight the new ages eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Weideman shared a personal story about her son, who became eligible for the vaccine, and the discussion that she had with her son about getting it. Weideman said that CDC guidance suggests masks for children who are ages 2 to 11, as they are not eligible to receive the vaccine.

Weideman reminded residents to be respectful of other people’s mask and vaccination choices.

Chippewa Co. relaxed facial covering rules in government buildings and other public places on Monday, following last week’s CDC guidance.

No Chippewa Co. residents died due to COVID-19 last week, and no current residents are hospitalized for COVID-19. About two-percent of Chippewa Co. residents have not come back for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine. That number is down form about three-percent last week.

Community vaccination clinics in Chippewa Co. continue to have availability, and walk-ins are also welcomed, according to a sign outside of the Chippewa Co. courthouse. This clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine for people ages 18 and over. This week’s Johnson & Johnson clinic is full, but there is a waiting list available on the CCDPH website here.

For residents who prefer to receive the Pfizer vaccine, they can register for their dose on the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services website for the FEMA mass vaccination clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Walk-ins are being accepted at the UW-Eau Claire clinic, located at Zorn Arena. The mass vaccination clinic in Rice Lake at UW-Eau Claire’s Barron County campus is also accepting appointments for Wisconsin residents ages 12 and over. The Rice Lake clinic is also administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Last week, Weideman distributed information about the decision to provide emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 to 15. Weideman also offered guidance last week for those who are reluctant to get a second shot of either Pfizer or Moderna, Weideman says those vaccines are more effective when receiving both recommended doses in the series.

