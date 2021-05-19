Mayo Clinic expanding radiology services in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - A major technology upgrade will expand radiology services in the Coulee Region.

Mayo Clinic Healthy System broke ground Wednesday on an $8.1 million project at its Onalaska clinic.

The clinic will soon have an MRI bay that will house a pair of state-of-the-art scanners that will provide a clearer and more complete image for patients.

Southwest Wisconsin Regional Vice President Dr. Paul Mueller says the new scanners will provide high quality care for patients in the region.

“This expanded capability at this site will not only offer access to the best technology but also physicians who interpret those studies and work with patients at finding cures and solutions to their medical problems,” Mueller said.

Both scanners will be located on the west side of the Onalaska clinic.

The new MRI is expected to be fully operational in early 2022.

