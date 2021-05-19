Nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases, 95 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin recorded 95 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 481 new positive cases of COVID-19. In addition, 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported.

Seven-day averages for case counts, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to stay steady or slightly decline in most counties across the state.

The administration of vaccines continues to slow as well, although nearly 83% of the state’s ages 65 and over population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The DHS reports 45.5% of Wisconsin residents (2,650,991 people) received at least one dose of vaccine, and 39.6% are fully vaccinated (2,307,470 people). That’s an increase of 8,307 more people fully vaccinated since Monday. However, the 7-day average of 16,210 people per day completing the vaccine series is the lowest since mid-March.

The 7-day average for doses administered – 23,065 per day -- is an increase from Monday, but the lowest since late January.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen over half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS confirmed 481 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which brought the state’s seven-day rolling average down again to 419. The seven-day average hasn’t been lower since March 23 when it was at 387.

More than 606,000 COVID-19 cases have ever been reported in the Badger State since the pandemic started.

DHS adds that 13 people have died from the virus, meaning 6,971 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Ninety-five people were admitted to hospitals Tuesday for COVID-19, DHS reports, as the total number of people ever hospitalized with COVID-19 grows to 30,345 in Wisconsin.

Every region in the state shows no significant change in terms of the trajectory of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, meaning it is neither significantly growing nor shrinking.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

Over 1,300 cases of the COVID-19 variant originally found circulating in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Wisconsin to date, state health officials report Thursday.

There have been 1,341 cases of variant B.1.1.7 found in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows, which is up from the 707 that were reported last week.

DHS also reports 119 new cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, which were first discovered in California, as well as 34 new cases of variant P.1, which was first noticed in travelers from Brazil. There were also 12 additional cases of variant B.1.351 discovered this week, which is the variant first found in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.