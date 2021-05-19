Advertisement

New sculptures come to Eau Claire Sculpture Tour

A new round of art will be featured at the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour.(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you plan on going for a walk around Eau Claire this week, keep a lookout for some new artwork as part of the Sculpture Tour.

New sculptures were installed Wednesday and features pieces from many local artists.

The sculptures will be up in their new locations for the next year, so you have plenty of time to check out the new pieces.

Sculpture Artist Vic Rouleau says it’s wonderful to see local artists showcasing their work.

“It’s really great to see this happening in a lot of cities. You know it’s just cool cause a lot of people enjoy art you know and Eau Claire is a great place.”

And so it begins...with Chicken Farmer by fan favorite Dale Lewis...installed by our crack installation team--Cory's...

Posted by Sculpture Tour Eau Claire on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

