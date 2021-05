EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire North and Memorial baseball teams clash at Carson Park for the first time since 2019. Menomonie and Chippewa Falls baseball and Fall Creek vs. McDonell also meet on the diamond. Softball highlights from North, Rice Lake, Colby and McDonell. Plus, Regis and Altoona girls soccer action!

