Advertisement

Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow

Frontier Communications
Frontier Communications
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Federal Trade Commission and six states, including Wisconsin, are suing Frontier Communications for not delivering the internet speeds it promised.

The company is also accused of charging customers for better, more expensive service than they actually got.

“Wisconsinites should receive the Internet service speed they’re paying for,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “When companies fail to live up to their promises, the consumer protection teams at DATCP and DOJ are available to stand up for consumers.”

In its complaint, filed Wednesday in federal court in California, the FTC said thousands of Frontier’s DSL customers have complained that the company was not delivering promised speeds.

Customers said they couldn’t use the internet service for the online activities they should have been able to.

“Whether for work, education, health care, or any other purpose, quality internet access is a necessity,” Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said. “Customers deserve to get the high-speed internet they’ve paid for.”

Frontier says the lawsuit is without merit and it will defend itself.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Four people have been charged after officials responded to multiple Eau Claire burglaries.
4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries
E.C. City Council & County Board vote to repeal mask ordinances
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

Latest News

A new round of art will be featured at the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour.
New sculptures come to Eau Claire Sculpture Tour
Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Evers orders special session to expand BadgerCare and invest expected savings
The Broadband Forward! program helps coordinate ventures for broadband internet expansion...
Eau Claire Co. certified as Broadband Forward! community
Brewers host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic, participants receive free game tickets