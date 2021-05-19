Advertisement

Wisconsin remains a priority state for redistricting

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. speaks...
FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin remains a priority state for a Democratic group focused on redistricting that is backed by former President Barack Obama, even though Republicans can’t draw and enact whatever maps they want like they did 10 years ago.

Eric Holder, Obama’s former attorney general who runs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said in an interview Wednesday that he was “cautiously optimistic” that fair maps could be enacted in Wisconsin this year.

But he said those maps would likely come from the result of lawsuits, not any compromise between the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Wisconsin Republicans have insisted they will redraw districts fairly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Four people have been charged after officials responded to multiple Eau Claire burglaries.
4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries
E.C. City Council & County Board vote to repeal mask ordinances
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
A birds-eye view of the bald eagle nest located roughly 150 feet from the Heyde Center for the...
24/7 livestream shows Chippewa Falls bald eagle nest
Mental health recipe cards
UW-Eau Claire nursing project educates the community on mental health and youth
Shauna Hanson
Fall Creek woman appears in court, not enough evidence for felony charge