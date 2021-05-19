Wisconsin’s COVID-19 averages for cases, deaths fall, matching national trend

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and deaths due to COVID-19 continue to fall in Wisconsin.

Matching the national trend, in which every state is seeing falling numbers in each of those metrics, Wisconsin saw its seven-day averages for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all move down slightly on Wednesday.

The seven-day average for deaths due to COVID-19 fell from seven to six.

COVID-19 VACCINES

In the state overall, 39.9% of people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 45.7% of people have received at least their first dose.

There have been 35,195 doses administered to Wisconsinites so far this week, up from 14,454 the day before. More than 4.8 million doses have been given out to residents in the state to date.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen over half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 fell below 400 Wednesday for the first time since mid-March, health officials report.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases is set at 394. The last time the seven-day average was below 400 was on March 23 when it was at 387.

There were 383 COVID-19 cases confirmed positive as 71 people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals with the virus. Five people have also died from the virus Wednesday, DHS adds.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations still remain relatively high, with 71 COVID-19 patients admitted in the past 24-hour period. That’s above the 7-day average, which slipped to 62 patients per day Wednesday. Since the pandemic reached Wisconsin, 1 in every 20 confirmed coronavirus cases resulted in hospitalization.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

Over 1,300 cases of the COVID-19 variant originally found circulating in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Wisconsin to date, state health officials report Thursday.

There have been 1,341 cases of variant B.1.1.7 found in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows, which is up from the 707 that were reported last week.

DHS also reports 119 new cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, which were first discovered in California, as well as 34 new cases of variant P.1, which was first noticed in travelers from Brazil. There were also 12 additional cases of variant B.1.351 discovered this week, which is the variant first found in South Africa.

