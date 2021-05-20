Advertisement

2 arrested in Dunn County, accused of hitting person with hatchet

Rebecca Davis and John Rose were both arrested in Dunn County.
Published: May. 20, 2021
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were arrested in Dunn County Wednesday. They are accused of assaulting two people and hitting a third with a hatchet.

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says John Rose and Rebecca Davis were arrested after investigators stopped by a residence that was known to be a high traffic drug scene. Officials noted this is the same residence where a homicide occurred in November of 2020.

Investigators drove by the residence and found Rose grabbing a hatchet from a vehicle and running towards others in the residence. He was found to have already hit an individual with the hatchet twice and was prepared to hit a third time when law enforcement ordered him to stop.

Rose and his girlfriend, Davis, had just arrived at the residence and had assaulted two others before grabbing the hatchet, according to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

When interviewing suspects, officials learned a disagreement had broken out over past owed drug debts.

PRESS RELEASE DATE OF RELEASE: May 19th, 2021 INCIDENT #: D21-00658 SUBJECT: Assault Arrest AUTHORIZED BY: Sheriff...

Posted by Dunn County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 20, 2021

