Altoona schools will require masks through end of school year

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona schools will continue to require masks for students through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The School District of Altoona wrote in a letter to district families on Wednesday that masks would still be required in most indoor settings, although the district did remove a requirement for facial coverings to be worn outdoors.

Indoor settings where the mask rule still applies includes in classrooms, hallways, buses, and other school transportation, except in situations where a staff member of the district has given a mask break or when students are eating or drinking.

In the letter, the district said that masks would be optional during summer school due to the ability to spread students out more.

Any prior exemptions for wearing masks will continue to be honored, wrote the district in the letter.

In the letter, School District of Altoona Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos wrote that there are only eight-and-a-half days left of in-person learning.

The decision to require masks indoors at the school’s facilities comes after the Eau Claire County mask ordinance was repealed Tuesday. The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services instructed schools around the state that masks should be required in schools, due to the ineligibility of people ages 11 and under to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A full list of the School District of Altoona mask requirements can be found here.

On Wednesday, the Eau Claire Area School District announced it too would require masks to be worn indoors through at least June 4, and will re-evaluate before June 14 whether to continue to require masks for summer school.

On Tuesday, both the Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire County Board voted to remove the mask ordinances for their respective jurisdictions.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.