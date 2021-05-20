Chippewa Valley lawmakers discuss upcoming special session

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin state legislators will gavel into special session Tuesday. On the agenda, whether to expand Medicaid.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the federal government would cover 90 percent of the cost of Medicaid expansion.

Paying for the other 10 percent concerns State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona.

“When we would expand the Medicaid, who’s going to take the rest of the money? Who’s going to absorb the rest of the costs because everything is not for free,” he said.

State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, disagrees with James.

“It saves us money in the long run,” Smith said.

He argues that people will get more preventative care instead of ending up in the emergency room, where it’s more expensive to treat someone, if they have insurance.

“This has been the argument they’ve made for eight years and 38 other states have done this and they have not had the problem that they have claimed that they would have,” Smith said.

He also said he thinks the state should’ve expanded Medicaid years ago.

Under the Affordable Care Act, which created Medicaid expansion, states that expand the program can cover people who make up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level.

Shawn Phetteplace with the Wisconsin Main Street Alliance, a group representing small businesses throughout the state, said expanding Medicaid will help small businesses compete.

“We work with a lot of small businesses that are five, 10, 15 people, and they can’t afford to provide group coverage, he said. “They would love to but they get priced out or their employees simply can’t afford what they could get.”

James, however, said Wisconsinites who’d be impacted if the state expanded Medicaid can already get affordable coverage using federal subsidies in the private marketplace.

“Right now, we have the coverage available to our people in Wisconsin and it’s just a matter of getting them educated and letting them know the availability on it,” he said.

Smith said while there are generous subsidies, there are about 90,000 Wisconsinites who don’t have coverage who would be eligible for Medicaid if the state expanded the program.

“We still have 90,000 people who have not been able to afford health care and are not covered,” he said. “What are we going to do about that? This is an issue as well.”

The American Rescue Plan signed into law in March would allow the state to receive even more dollars as a reward for expanding Medicaid. It would only be a one-time bonus.

