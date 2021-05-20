Convicted sex offender to be released from prison

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - The Whitehall Police Department is letting the public know that a convicted sex offender will be released from prison on May 25.

Police say Nicholas Riley served his sentence for second degree sexual assault of a child in Trempealeau County in 2013. He is set to live in Whitehall.

He will be under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and is to comply with specific rules of extended supervision. These rules include electronic monitoring, no contact with victims, no unsupervised contact with minors, no taverns and no consuming alcohol and not to be at schools, parks or playgrounds.

Officials say his previous criminal history puts him in a classification level that reflects the potential to re-offend, but add that he is not wanted be police at this time.

Nicholas Riley will be released from prison and is set to live in Whitehall. (Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.