Advertisement

DNR marks Endangered Species Day with big rebate on specialty plates

Drivers can pick either a bald eagle or wolf plate.
Wisconsin Endangered Resources specialty license plates.
Wisconsin Endangered Resources specialty license plates.(Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources wants to make it a little easier for you to help protect the state’s endangered wildlife and show off your love for the environment. To mark National Endangered Species Day on Friday, May 21, the agency is offering a $25 rebate to drivers who order its Endangered Resources license plate.

The plates normally cost $40 for the first year, with $25 set aside for DNR and $15 going to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. After that, license plate holders will pay a $25 donation to keep the plate, all of which goes to the state’s Endangered Resources Fund.

When ordering the plates, drivers can choose between two endangered animals to have featured on them: a bald eagle or a wolf. People who already have one style can take advantage of the rebate by switching to the other version.

According to the agency, the revenue generated from these plates – combined with tax form donations and state matching funds – can provide as much as 40 percent of the funding used on endangered species conservation in some years.

“(The money) has supported the recovery of bald eagles, trumpeter swans and other species while preventing hundreds of other species from vanishing from Wisconsin,” it explained, noting that over $430,000 was raised from the sale of the license plates.

People looking to take advantage of the $25 rebate have until the end of the year. They will need to fill out the WisDot Endangered Resources License Plate Application form and download and print the rebate form, available here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people have been charged after officials responded to multiple Eau Claire burglaries.
4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child
Brett Blomme
Wisconsin judge charged with child pornography put in federal custody
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft
A birds-eye view of the bald eagle nest located roughly 150 feet from the Heyde Center for the...
24/7 livestream shows Chippewa Falls bald eagle nest

Latest News

The Orchard Hills development includes 116 new homes over 235 acres near Lowes Creek off County...
Town of Washington development tabled; rezoning approved
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Rittenhouse due to make first in-person court appearance
Eau Claire Memorial vs. Eau Claire North baseball at Carson Park
SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 20th
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
EMT heroes recognized for role in saving Kyle Felce's life when he had a cardiac emergency in...
EMT Heroes recognized for role in saving Cadott man’s life