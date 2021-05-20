Embattled Eau Claire hotel listed for sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire hotel facing a lawsuit for closure due to criminal activity on its premises is for sale.

The Regency Inn & Suites on South Hastings Way was listed for sale by Commonweal Development Co. on Tuesday. The listing describes the 57-room hotel as “an excellent opportunity, located in a high-visibility area of Eau Claire.”

According to LoopNet.com, the asking price for the hotel is $1.6 million.

NEW LISTING! 60 room hotel along Hastings Way in Eau Claire! Site offers great visibility, easy access and high traffic... Posted by Commonweal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

In December, the Eau Claire City Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit for closure and sale of the hotel. At the time, Eau Claire Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer said that all other alternatives to work with the owners of the property failed to remedy issues with crime at the hotel.

Eau Claire Police said in December that the Regency Inn & Suites was a “common place” for criminal activities such as drug trafficking, drug use, human trafficking, assault, and other forms of violence. Eau Claire Police documents noted that the Regency had more than double the number of calls than the next hotel on the list between 2018 and 2020.

