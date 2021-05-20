Advertisement

Growers invited to enter Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest

By Amie Winters
Published: May. 20, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Details are a little sketchy as to what was actually accomplished earlier this week when U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai and her counterparts from Mexico and Canada met to discuss how things are proceeding under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement. Reports indicate Tai did bring up dairy issues with Canada and that she will use “negotiation to move forward on the issue”. Other issues they did discuss were softwood lumber and WTO reform. With Mexican officials, Ambassador Tai brought up science and risk based regulatory approaches in agriculture, access to Mexican markets for U.S. potatoes, an immediate resumption for authorization of agricultural biotechnology products in Mexico as well as labor issues in Mexico regarding agricultural and factory workers.

Cattlemen around the country want answers. We told you yesterday about a meeting earlier this week to discuss what cattlemen see as unfair practices in the U.S. packing industry. Now those groups are pushing the Department of Justice to release information on the industry the department started gathering last year relative to the 4 largest meat packers in the country. Cattlemen are frustrated because they can’t even find out if the investigation is still going on or whether it’s all over. They say they just want an update.

Now that most of the soybeans are planted across the state, it’s time for growers to think about entering this year’s Wisconsin Soybean Yield contest. Any state grower over 14 years old can enter. Some of the rules include entries must be from fields of at least 5 contiguous acres of the same variety and growers must provide planting and management information. Entries are due by December 1st and it costs $25 per entry. The state is broken down into 4 divisions and a first and second place winner will be named in each division with $1,000 for first place and $500 for second. Also new is the 100 bushel club. Any grower that reaches that milestone will also be awarded a check for a thousand dollars. More information on the contest can be found on the Wisconsin Soybean Association website or at www.coolbean.info.

