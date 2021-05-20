Hamilton-SOTA 1 will celebrate reopening through the arts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A multi-million dollar expansion is nearly complete at Hamilton-SOTA 1 School, and the reopening will be celebrated through the arts.

The La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF) awarded the school a $5,200 Gold Star Grant on Thursday afternoon.

The grant funds visits by two instructors from Side Street Studio Arts for a two-week residency later this year.

The artists will work with teachers to integrate the arts into course content and will be part of a special project with students.

“One of the projects they’ll be developing is an installation piece, which in some way marks all of the kids who are here when the school reopens,” SOTA 1 Arts Integration Specialist Kim Nofsinger said.

The piece of public art will be displayed in late September.

Hamilton-SOTA 1 Principal Ben Burns says the grant provides the chance for the two schools to come together as one.

“Anytime that we can take advantage of opportunities like this...it really reinforces the idea of two schools, one community,” Burns added.

The piece will be displayed two months after the school expansion is scheduled to be complete.

Burns says the $4.8 million project took about six years to develop and will include additional spaces to accommodate the growing student body.

“[It includes] four new classrooms, a new library, a full-size gymnasium so we have a dedicated gymnasium and a dedicated cafeteria,” Burns listed. “We’re also adding a community school center, Hamilton’s in its third year of being a community school and so that’s going to really open up a lot of other possibilities.”

Staff at Hamilton-SOTA 1 hope the project will position the school as a neighborhood hub for students, families, and the community.

The grant was funded by Trust Point Inc., and the LPEF has totaled a record $96,800 in Gold Star Grants this school year.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.