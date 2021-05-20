Hundreds of children vaccinated against COVID-19 in northwest Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hundreds of children in the 12-15 age group have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in northwest Wisconsin.

Thursday afternoon, health experts with Mayo Clinic Health System held a media briefing to give an update on the vaccine in children aged 12-15.

Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric disease expert with Mayo Clinic, says the United States has vaccinated thousands of children under the age of 17.

“Over 600 thousand children in the 12-15 year age group have been vaccinated and that brings us to more than 4 million people under 17 years age. In Rochester, I believe now we’re just over 1,600 doses for the 12-15 year age group. In northwest Wisconsin just over 600 doses.”

So far, only Pfizer has been authorized to give the vaccine to kids in the 12 to 15 year age group.

