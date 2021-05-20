La Crosse man charged, accused of burning infant with cigarette

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County court and is accused of burning an infant with a cigarette.

Court records show Kevin Mulcahy has been charged with neglecting a child- consequence is bodily harm, two counts of operating motor vehicle while revoked and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping- new crime.

The criminal complaint says a physician told law enforcement that infant was brought in for a standard well child visit in April, when they noticed injuries to the child. Mulcahy told the physician that they were accidental burn marks. Adding that he had been smoking a cigarette over the stove and the child rolled off of what she was laying on. He went to get her, still holding a lit lighter, and bumped her with the cigarette on the leg and chest.

When asked why he did not take the child in when the burns happened, he said he didn’t believe they were serious enough to be treated at the hospital. He said they treated the burns with ointment.

Health officials noted in the complaint that these burns had already healed and were now permanent scars.

After law enforcement had gathered information, they decided Mulcahy would need to be taken into custody and charged. He was arrested on Tuesday. When officers conducted a traffic search to arrest Mulcahy, they found a meth pipe and several used and capped needles.

A $1,000 signature bond was signed on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court next on May 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.