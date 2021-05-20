Advertisement

Menomonie man bound over for trial in case of infant’s death

Jonathan Lucas
Jonathan Lucas(Dunn Co. Jail)
By Jesse Horne
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Enough evidence is found against a Menomonie man charged in the death of his six-week-old son, and he’s bound over for trial.

Jonathon Lucas, 28, was arrested in March and charged with first degree reckless homicide.

A criminal complaint says officers arrived at Lucas’s apartment and noticed a baby, later identified as Daemyn Lucas, lying motionless on the kitchen counter.

An officer started CPR, but the child later died at a local hospital.

A preliminary breath test taken that night showed Lucas to have a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

An autopsy found traumatic head injuries due to physical assault as the cause of Daemyn’s death.

An arraignment for Lucas is scheduled for June 22.

