Reimagining life post-pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Technical College is looking to help people in the Coulee Region think about their post-pandemic way of life.

A presentation Thursday focused on reimagining life once the pandemic ends.

Director of Sustainability and Resilience Casey Meehan described ways to build a healthier, cleaner, safer, and more economically and environmentally vibrant region.

Meehan says everyone realized how connected they were once pandemic restrictions began, so he believes people should stop thinking in a singular mindset and embrace that interconnectivity.

“Siloed thinking no longer works, not that it ever did, but especially now where we were able to see how well these things connected,” Meehan described. “I’m hopeful that moving forward we are much more mindful of how we’re all interrelated.”

He adds that the pandemic changed the concept of “normal”, which is something everyone needs to be thinking about.

“Who decided what normal was, how did they decide what it was and who did it benefit, and who did it leave behind,” Meehan expressed, “If we can collectively think about that I think we can move ahead in a way that helps everybody thrive.”

Meehan says people should reflect on the experience of the pandemic and determine which skills to develop moving forward and which to leave behind.

