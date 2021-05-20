SWAT teams train to be ready for emergencies

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Helicopters and law enforcement tankers swarmed Camp Phillips in Haugen Wednesday afternoon but there wasn’t any real emergency.

The Barron County, Rusk County and Eau Claire County SWAT teams meet up at the boy scout camp for a training once every year. Dozens of officers practiced responding to a mock active shooter situation at the campgrounds, involving hostages and even an officer shot by a suspect.

“We always want to train better to do better,” said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. “We learn about communication, we learn what we did right, what we did wrong what we can do better.”

Fitzgerald said his emergency response team has had a busier year than usual, making it even more important to be prepared to respond to anything.

Several volunteers from Barron County acted as victims and hostages with “injuries” listed on a card. A Life Link helicopter was also flown in so officers could practice loading in a victim.

“We do make it as real as possible,” Fitzgerald said.

The Barron County, Rusk County and Eau Claire County SWAT teams also include first responders from Chippewa and Dunn Counties.

“This is really a good team effort helping 5 counties keep their officers trained and ready to go,” Fitzgerald said.

In addition to the annual training, Fitzgerald says his team does an individual training about once per month.

