Teens rescued from abandoned building in St. Paul

Authorities say the teens were trapped in a confined area and needed help.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police say three teenagers were rescued after being trapped in an abandoned building at a former automotive plant in St. Paul.

One of the teens was hospitalized with injuries suffered in a fall.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday from the former Ford Motor Co. plant. Authorities say the teens were trapped in a confined area and needed help.

St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says six teens entered the abandoned building. Three made it out and called 911.

