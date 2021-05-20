Teens rescued from abandoned building in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police say three teenagers were rescued after being trapped in an abandoned building at a former automotive plant in St. Paul.

One of the teens was hospitalized with injuries suffered in a fall.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday from the former Ford Motor Co. plant. Authorities say the teens were trapped in a confined area and needed help.

St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says six teens entered the abandoned building. Three made it out and called 911.

