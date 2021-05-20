Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Alvin

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alvin is a very special cat. He was born without even a stump of a tail. Because of this, his sphincter muscle isn’t working correctly, and he sometimes has accidents.

Unfortunately, there’s no treatment outside of diapers and cleaning up after him.

Volunteers at Moses Ark describe him as a super loving kitty who gets along with all animals and people. Alvin is a curious, one-year-old who stands out with his unique markings.

He might do well on a farm because he enjoys being outside. While it might be challenging to find Alvin another inside home, he does tolerate diapers, and we’re hopeful someone will have the ability to open his or her heart and home to this happy boy.

Click HERE to reach out to Moses Ark about Alvin.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Four people have been charged after officials responded to multiple Eau Claire burglaries.
4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries
E.C. City Council & County Board vote to repeal mask ordinances
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: National Rescue Dog Day
WAGNER TAILS: National Rescue Dog Day
WAGNER TAILS: National Rescue Dog Day
WAGNER TAILS: Alvin
WAGNER TAILS: Leonard & Sheldon and Sketch
WAGNER TAILS: Leonard & Sheldon and Sketch