WAGNER TAILS: Alvin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alvin is a very special cat. He was born without even a stump of a tail. Because of this, his sphincter muscle isn’t working correctly, and he sometimes has accidents.

Unfortunately, there’s no treatment outside of diapers and cleaning up after him.

Volunteers at Moses Ark describe him as a super loving kitty who gets along with all animals and people. Alvin is a curious, one-year-old who stands out with his unique markings.

He might do well on a farm because he enjoys being outside. While it might be challenging to find Alvin another inside home, he does tolerate diapers, and we’re hopeful someone will have the ability to open his or her heart and home to this happy boy.

Click HERE to reach out to Moses Ark about Alvin.

