WAGNER TAILS: National Rescue Dog Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - National Rescue Dog Day is observed on May 20th each year. It was started (in part) to bring awareness to the amazing dogs in shelters and rescues waiting to be adopted.

In honor of National Rescue Dog Day, WEAU’s Danielle Wagner is highlighting the dogs recently featured in Wagner Tails that are still waiting for their forever home.

Lucy is a nine-year-old terrier living at Bob’s House for Dogs. She isn’t a fan of young children, but she might be okay with older children who are respectful of her.

She just had a teeth cleaning, which she’s really excited about! Lucy is also a fan of walks, belly rubs and snuggles. We hope you see the very sweet side this gal has in her.

Graceful, alert, with saucy expression -- that’s how the American Kennel Club describes chihuahuas. This nine-year-old chihuahua is available for adoption at Bob’s House for Dogs.

Sassy’s previous owner passed away. Sassy likes to take walks and play fetch (sort of). She’s looking for a home without children and without other pets. An affectionate home is a must for Sassy. She’ll gladly return your affection with kisses of her own.

Who has four paws and loves every person she meets? Roza is her name. Roza loves to run, play and take naps in the sun.

She is looking for a special home where she will be the only pet. Roza is reactive to other dogs, which means she needs a home where her humans are okay with no doggy playdates and no dog parks.

Roza is 3 years old, and she’s been waiting for a long time to find the right home. She’s spent the last 10 months with the Chippewa Humane Association, and we’re really hoping she won’t have to mark one year with the shelter in May.

A big ham who loves attention! That’s how staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association describe Lou Brutus.

He is four years old and was surrendered to the shelter for not getting along with other dogs. While he is doing well at ECCHA around other dogs, it’s recommended he goes to a home without small dogs, other small animals, or cats.

As ECCHA still works with Lou’s interactions with medium to large size dogs, his new family will also need to continue to work with him. ECCHA staff say Lou does a great job listening while working on his training.

