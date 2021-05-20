Eau Claire City- County Health Department adapts recommendations, community expectations lifted

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is now adapting their recommendations after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance.

The health department says unvaccinated people should still be wearing masks and physically distancing in public space. All individuals should continue to wear masks and face coverings in certain settings. This includes healthcare settings, schools, correctional facilities, public transportation, shelters and other places where it is a requirement for the business.

The Eau Claire County COVID-19 community expectations are being lifted Thursday. This includes the lifting of capacity expectations for public spaces.

“The good news is that vaccines are working and are our best path forward with this pandemic,” Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese stated. “We want to thank the community for continuing to follow recommendations. Our community is in a place where the risk is lower, but we are not in a place of no risk, and it’s very important for those who are able to get vaccinated. By continuing to follow these recommendations, we can protect the community members who are not able to be protected by the vaccine.”

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.