Wisconsin reaches 40% of individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Seven-day averages for COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, and cases all fell Thursday with the newest data reported to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

The seven-day average for deaths fell from six to four, with two new deaths reported on Thursday. Hospitalizations also fell in the seven-day average from 62 to 60, and for the fifth straight day, Wisconsin reported fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Wisconsin passed the 40% mark for fully-vaccinated individuals in the state, and will soon close in on 5 million vaccine doses administered.

Your #COVID19_WI update, and 61 of 72 counties are at high activity level. See what's happening where you are, and get information you need to make smart decisions and #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/qZw0nSFx5E pic.twitter.com/3cQthjRcHz — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 20, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 40.1% of Wisconsin’s population is fully vaccinated against the disease caused by the coronavirus, a jump of three-tenths of a percent since Wednesday. That’s 2,335,093 people who received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Wisconsin is on pace to pass 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this weekend, a little over 5 months since the “shots in the arm” began December 13. The DHS reports 4,953,257 doses have been administered and averaged 25,280 shots per day over the last 7 days.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen over half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS received results for 3,779 people tested for the first time, and 448 were positive in 60 counties, or about 12% (11.85%) of those results. Judging all tests, including people tested multiple times, the 7-day average for the positivity rate is steady at 2.7%, below the 3% that health officials want to see to consider the spread of the virus being managed. This is the fifth straight day the state had fewer than 500 new cases.

The number of COVID-19 deaths continued to fall Thursday. Two deaths were reported in Milwaukee and Racine counties, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,978, but the 7-day average fell to 4 deaths per day. The last time the average was that low was about a month ago, on April 22.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations were only a little above average. The 24-hour period ending Thursday morning saw 63 new hospital admissions for COVID-19. The 7-day average slipped from 62 to 60 admissions per day. One 1 in every 20 confirmed coronavirus cases resulted in hospitalization since the pandemic reached Wisconsin more than 15 months ago.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

Over 1,300 cases of the COVID-19 variant originally found circulating in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Wisconsin to date, state health officials report Thursday.

There have been 1,341 cases of variant B.1.1.7 found in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows, which is up from the 707 that were reported last week.

DHS also reports 119 new cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, which were first discovered in California, as well as 34 new cases of variant P.1, which was first noticed in travelers from Brazil. There were also 12 additional cases of variant B.1.351 discovered this week, which is the variant first found in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

