Advertisement

Wisconsin reaches 40% of individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Wisconsin also passed the 40% mark for fully-vaccinated individuals in the state.
Wisconsin also passed the 40% mark for fully-vaccinated individuals in the state.(WEAU)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Seven-day averages for COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, and cases all fell Thursday with the newest data reported to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

The seven-day average for deaths fell from six to four, with two new deaths reported on Thursday. Hospitalizations also fell in the seven-day average from 62 to 60, and for the fifth straight day, Wisconsin reported fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Wisconsin passed the 40% mark for fully-vaccinated individuals in the state, and will soon close in on 5 million vaccine doses administered.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 40.1% of Wisconsin’s population is fully vaccinated against the disease caused by the coronavirus, a jump of three-tenths of a percent since Wednesday. That’s 2,335,093 people who received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Wisconsin is on pace to pass 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this weekend, a little over 5 months since the “shots in the arm” began December 13. The DHS reports 4,953,257 doses have been administered and averaged 25,280 shots per day over the last 7 days.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen over half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS received results for 3,779 people tested for the first time, and 448 were positive in 60 counties, or about 12% (11.85%) of those results. Judging all tests, including people tested multiple times, the 7-day average for the positivity rate is steady at 2.7%, below the 3% that health officials want to see to consider the spread of the virus being managed. This is the fifth straight day the state had fewer than 500 new cases.

The number of COVID-19 deaths continued to fall Thursday. Two deaths were reported in Milwaukee and Racine counties, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,978, but the 7-day average fell to 4 deaths per day. The last time the average was that low was about a month ago, on April 22.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations were only a little above average. The 24-hour period ending Thursday morning saw 63 new hospital admissions for COVID-19. The 7-day average slipped from 62 to 60 admissions per day. One 1 in every 20 confirmed coronavirus cases resulted in hospitalization since the pandemic reached Wisconsin more than 15 months ago.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

Over 1,300 cases of the COVID-19 variant originally found circulating in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Wisconsin to date, state health officials report Thursday.

There have been 1,341 cases of variant B.1.1.7 found in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows, which is up from the 707 that were reported last week.

DHS also reports 119 new cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, which were first discovered in California, as well as 34 new cases of variant P.1, which was first noticed in travelers from Brazil. There were also 12 additional cases of variant B.1.351 discovered this week, which is the variant first found in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people have been charged after officials responded to multiple Eau Claire burglaries.
4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft
Brett Blomme
Wisconsin judge charged with child pornography put in federal custody
A birds-eye view of the bald eagle nest located roughly 150 feet from the Heyde Center for the...
24/7 livestream shows Chippewa Falls bald eagle nest

Latest News

In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts
Indoor settings where the mask rule still applies includes in classrooms, hallways, buses, and...
Altoona schools will require masks through end of school year
When do I still need to wear a mask in the pandemic?
When do I still need to wear a mask?