Wisconsin Republicans reject funding to fight homelessness

Wisconsin Democrats called it a missed opportunity to address a problem that worsened due to the pandemic.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans have voted to reject more than $70 million in funding to combat homelessness, a move that Democrats called a missed opportunity to address a problem that worsened due to the pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers had proposed spending around $73 million over two years on a variety of initiatives designed to help homeless people, including more affordable housing.

The Republican-controlled budget committee voted 12-4 along party lines Thursday to increase funding for a housing assistance program by just $1.2 million over two years. But the panel turned down spending about $70 million more that Evers and advocates for the homeless had wanted.

