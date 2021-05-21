94th annual FFA National Convention will be live in 2021

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - FFA members from around the country will be back in Indianapolis this October. That’s because the National FFA Organization announced this week the group’s 94th annual convention will be live with some virtual elements. Most of the convention will be live but virtual events like student and teacher workshops, the FFA Blue Room and the general sessions will be offered on line. Traditionally the convention draws about 65,000 members, advisors and guests but officials think this year’s crowd will be a little smaller because of ongoing health precautions. The convention will happen from October 27th through the 30th.

Corn growers and the Renewable Fuels Industry are happy with a recent court decision. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that refinery waivers given to 3 small refineries will not be honored. Those 3 waivers were granted by the Environmental Protection Agency in the final days of the Trump Administration and would have accounted for the market loss of 260 million gallons of ethanol blended into our domestic gasoline supply. The court ruled that the EPA only had the power tom extend waivers already in place, not issue new waivers.

Our rains of this week will surely help our freshly planted crops get off to a good start for the growing season. But not all state crops are just getting started. Growers of Wisconsin’s Tart Cherry crop, grown mainly in Door County, are hoping for another big harvest in about 2 months. Last year the tart cherry crop was 11% bigger than the 2019 crop as production was just over 10 million pounds. Yields per acre were up by a thousand pounds to 6,700 pounds per acre. Also up last year was the price—from 10.9 cents a pound in 2019 to 49.9 cents last year, bringing the total value of the crop to 55 million dollars. Michigan is by far the biggest grower of tart cherries with over 69 million pounds grown in 2020.

Major league baseball is coming to the corn fields this summer. The national Corn Growers Association has signed on as a major sponsor for a game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, August 12th at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The game will be played at a soon to be built stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site. The game was scheduled for last summer but had to be cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic. FOX will broadcast the game nationally.

