Biking benefits highlighted during Bike to Work Day

Jacob Sciammas showcases the brand-new Drift Cycles
By Alex Loroff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The weather might not have been ideal, but a pair of La Crosse organizations still took time to share the benefits of biking on Friday.

Downtown Mainstreet and Drift Cycle set up shop downtown to celebrate Bike to Work Day 2021.

Free food was provided, along with information about the brand new Drift Cycles that are now available around downtown La Crosse.

Due to the pandemic, an increase was seen across the nation in boking for personal wellness, exercise, and recreation.

The same rings true in La Crosse, and has only been strengthened by the addition of the Drift Cycles, which had a better-than-expected first month.

We’ve had more rides than we were expecting that we’d get so that’s a real plus, and the weather hasn’t been super cooperative so I imagine in the next two weeks things are really going to leap forward,” La Crosse Bike Share Committee Chair Jacob Sciammas said.

Drift Cycles can be found at eight docking locations in and around the downtown area, and users can either pay-per-ride or sign up for monthly or yearly memberships.

