Car fire at Kwik Trip in Black River Falls results in no injuries Friday morning

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A car fire Friday morning at a gas station in Black River Falls is extinguished.

According to Black River Falls Fire and Rescue, emergency crews responded to a report of a car fire at a Kwik Trip on the north end of town, at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Highway A, at 5:34 a.m. Friday. Four responding units were able to extinguish the fire, which resulted in no injuries.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, Black River Falls Fire and Rescue indicated that emergency responders were able to make “a quick attack” on the fire.

In addition to the four responding crews from Black River Falls Fire and Rescue, the Black River Falls Police Department was also credited for helping resolve the incident.

No other property damage, besides the vehicle that caught on fire, was reported.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, electrical or mechanical issues are the most common cause of car fires. The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers these tips on how to manage car fires should you experience one and how to avoid them.

If your car catches on fire:

Pull over as quickly as you can when it is safe.

Once you have stopped, turn off the engine.

Get everyone out of the car.

Never return to a burning car.

Do not try to fight the fire yourself.

If you think there is a fire under the hood or trunk, do not open it. This could cause the fire to grow.

Move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning car and well away from traffic.

Call 911.

To prevent a vehicle fire:

Have your car serviced regularly by a trained mechanic.

Keep gas cans or propane tanks away from passengers. Tightly seal and place them on a flat surface to make sure they stay upright.

Keep windows open to stop fumes from building up if you must put gas cans or propane tanks inside your vehicle.

Drive safely to avoid an accident.

