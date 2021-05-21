Advertisement

DNR expands capacity for outdoor events at state parks

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is expanding gathering limits for outdoor events at state parks as COVID-19 cases continue to wane.

The department announced Friday that volunteer groups, special event groups, hikes and education programs can now be as large as 350 people.

Outdoor campsites, shelters and amphitheaters will increase to maximum capacity or 350 people, whichever is less.

All other DNR facilities, including nature centers and indoor group camps remain closed to the public.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The listing describes the 57-room Regency Inn & Suites as “an excellent opportunity, located in...
Embattled Eau Claire hotel listed for sale
Corey Taylor will join Rob Zombie, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Korn, and Danzig as a headliner this...
Rock Fest announces several changes to 2021 lineup
Rebecca Davis and John Rose were both arrested in Dunn County.
2 arrested in Dunn County, accused of hitting person with hatchet
Former Eau Claire County Treasurer files geriatric petition
A birds-eye view of the bald eagle nest located roughly 150 feet from the Heyde Center for the...
24/7 livestream shows Chippewa Falls bald eagle nest

Latest News

SportScene 13 at TEN (5/21/21)
SportScene 13 at TEN (5/21/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at TEN (5/21/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at TEN (5/21/21)
Starlink Provides Internet For Rural, Remote Areas (5/21/21)
Starlink Provides Internet For Rural, Remote Areas (5/21/21)
Chippewa Falls battles Wisconsin Rapids in softball.
SportScene 13 for Friday, May 21st
Space X Starlink internet service
Chippewa Falls man shares his experience with Starlink internet service