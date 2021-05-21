Electric buses among transit changes coming to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse’s Municipal Transit Utility (MTU) will be rolling out some new wheels later this year.

“2021 will be the year of electric buses in the City of La Crosse,” MTU Director Adam Lorentz said.

Lorentz says a 2018 grant paved the way for two new electric buses to be added to the City’s fleet.

The infrastructure, including charging stations, will be put into place this summer, with the buses expected to be in commission this fall.

Lorentz adds the buses fit into the City’s plan of establishing 100% clean, renewable energy by 2050.

“The easiest thing to say is that it’s going to reduce our carbon footprint, having zero emissions put out is going to be something that is going to be value added to everybody,” Lorentz said.

The buses aren’t the only new addition to the MTU, as fare payments will soon exclusively become mobile.

“This app that you’ll download, you’ll be able to purchase one day, three day, or thirty day passes, and you just scan it as you walk into the bus,” Lorentz detailed. “There will be no more cash or pass interaction, it’ll just be a simple scan on you phone.”

Other changes implemented during the pandemic will also remain moving forward, including driver barriers and the methods the MTU is using to clean and sanitize the buses.

One change that won’t be long-term is mask-wearing, but it will still be mandatory for a little while longer.

“We’re under a federal guideline and ours goes until September 13th, so anytime you’re in any type of transportation facility or on a bus you do have to continue to wear the mask, whether you’re vaccinated or not,” Lorentz described.

Lorentz says the MTU is also putting together its transit development plan to determine how to continue improving public transportation in the future.

