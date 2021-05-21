Elk Mound High School’s incoming ‘fab lab’ aims to impact the surrounding communities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - $25,000 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has been granted to Elk Mound High School. The money is meant to assist in creating a ‘fabrication laboratory’.

“The fab lab is for students integrating technology into traditional workshops, woods and metals but we include things like 3D printing, modeling, laser engraving,” said Lucas Audorff.

Audorff teaches technology education at the high school. He says these opportunities can teach students a variety of useful skills.

“Understanding how to take something from your mind onto a computer into the process and then into your hand that you can see is the amazing thing about 3D printing,” Audorff said.

The lessons, he says, are applicable to many potential career paths.

“This can cover everything from being an electrician to being a heart surgeon … The beginning of the engineering process, so designing and developing,” said Audorff.

Elk Mound High School Principal Paul Kling says an upgrade for the school is an upgrade for the entire community.

“We are going to work with local businesses through this grant to support their needs. We would like our students, if they are trained and educated here, we’d like to keep them in our job force locally,” said Kling.

He says that’s what the grant is all about.

“By providing this equipment and these opportunities to our students what we are trying to do is provide individuals for the job force that would provide locally or statewide,” Kling said.

The school is now in the process of buying the equipment. some of which will be available for students to use next school year. The entire fab lab is expected to be ready for the 2022-2023 school year.

