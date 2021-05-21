EMT Heroes recognized for role in saving Cadott man’s life

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - March 3, 2021 was a terrifying day for the Felce family in Cadott.

When Lori found her husband, Kyle, having a heart attack, she immediately called 911.

“Please hurry,” she said to dispatcher, Tim Walters, as she alerted him that Kyle had stopped breathing.

Walters instructed Lori, a former EMT herself, to begin CPR to keep Kyle alive until the Cadott Community Ambulance could arrive. Volunteer EMTs arrived to the Felce’s home, including Rick Sommerfeld, Christie Naberhaus, Brittany Walters and paramedic, Duane.

“By the time we had gotten to him, his heart had completely stopped beating and he was no longer breathing on his own,” Walters said they were eventually able to get his heartbeat back.

“In my seven years being an EMT this is the first time we have gotten a heartbeat back in the field so that highlights how rare this is,” she said.

On Thursday, the five heroes were honored for their roles in saving Kyle’s life in a ceremony during National EMS Week.

“It was nothing short of a miracle to me that everything turned out,” Lori said.

“It has been amazing to be here tonight to see the faces of those involved in saving our dad’s life,” said Breana Chapek, Kyle’s daughter who attended the ceremony with two other siblings, Lacey Sonnentag and Brandon Felce.

Walters said Lori’s knowledge of CPR played a massive role in her husband’s survival.

“The fact that his wife was there and heard him fall was everything. She was able to start treatment and get the ambulance called right away and that was everything as well as her having a history and knowing how to do CPR,” she said.

The Felce family’s story highlights the importance of learning basic life saving measures. EMTs like Walters encourage people to get certified in CPR because you never know when an emergency will happen.

“Especially in this situation where his heart had stopped breathing time is everything,” Walters said.

For resources to learn CPR, click here.

