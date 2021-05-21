Evers vetoes paddlewheel raffle bill for second time

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — For the second time in just over a year, Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have allowed raffles using a paddlewheel device.

Evers, in his veto message Friday, said that the type of gambling allowed under the bill was not permitted under the Wisconsin Constitution. He vetoed it in March 2020 as well.

The measure, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support, would have allowed anyone with a Class B gambling license to conduct a raffle using a paddlewheel.

Such devices are often used at meat raffles to award winners, even though the devices are currently illegal.

While Evers vetoed that bill, he acted on 17 others which are now law:

(Descriptions provided by the governor’s office)

Senate Bill 51, now Wisconsin Act 32:

Makes several modifications to requirements for a newspaper to qualify to receive compensation for publishing legal notices.

Senate Bill 52, now Wisconsin Act 33:

Requires that if a current officeholder files a notification of noncandidacy or fails to file a notification of candidacy by the required deadline, the clerk with whom the candidacy is required to be filed must publish it on the clerk’s office or government body’s website or post it in at least three locations in the jurisdiction.

Senate Bill 102, now Wisconsin Act 34:

Allows a student who is 16 or 17 years old and enrolled in a home-based private educational program to serve as an election inspector.

Senate Bill 105, now Wisconsin Act 35:

Changes certain definitions and aspects of administrative rules in the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families relating to commonly used child support formulas to reflect current practices; and

Eliminates future family support orders to align with federal law changes, with the exception of any divorce or separation instrument executed before Dec. 31, 2018.

Senate Bill 107, now Wisconsin Act 36:

Requires individuals directed under current law to participate in mediation or family court services pertaining to the placement of a child to submit a parenting plan prior to the initial mediation session; and

Adjusts the required content of that plan to no longer require the parties include what child support, family support, maintenance, or other income transfer there will be and how the child’s medical expenses will be paid.

Senate Bill 112, now Wisconsin Act 37:

Specifies that if a court grants less than 25 percent of physical placement to one parent in a temporary or final order legal custody and physical placement of a child, specific findings of fact must be entered as to the reason greater physical placement with that parent is not in the best interest of the child; and

Reorganizes the statutory best-interest factors, removing two considerations, including the stability in placement and availability of childcare services, and specifies that the factors for consideration are not necessarily in order of importance.

Senate Bill 208, now Wisconsin Act 38:

Requires the Wisconsin Elections Commission to post on their website draft minutes within 48 hours after a meeting or hearing and to post approved minutes within 48 hours after the commission approves the minutes; and

Requires the meeting minutes to include the full text of each motion debated and voted on by the commission.

Senate Bill 266, now Wisconsin Act 39:

Creates a definition of a racetrack grounds and allows the Department of Revenue to issue permits for the retail sale of alcohol beverages for consumption on racetrack grounds, excluding areas designated for camping;

Allows caterers to make retail sales of alcohol beverages on the racetrack grounds, excluding areas designated for camping; and

Defines a racetrack grounds as at least 300 acres containing a motor vehicle racetrack at least four miles long capable of hosting professional racing events.

Assembly Bill 18, now Wisconsin Act 40:

Modifies the current law to specify that any individual income taxpayer may file their return on or before the date established by federal law or administrative action by the Internal Revenue Service without incurring interest or penalties.

Assembly Bill 142, now Wisconsin Act 41:

Extends immunity for those reporting or investigating child abuse or neglect to any person assisting with medical examinations of a child or providing other assistance or information in an investigation or intervention.

Assembly Bill 143, now Wisconsin Act 42:

Allows the Department of Children and Families to certify residential care centers for children in out-of-home care to operate as “qualified residential treatment programs” (QRTPs);

Makes requirements for permanency planning and review of the permanency plans for continued placement in a QRTP; and

Requires the court to make several findings when it issues an order placing a child in a QRTP, following a required assessment.

Assembly Bill 277, now Wisconsin Act 43:

Authorizes the State Fair Park Board, in place of municipality, to issue and enforce Class “B” or “Class B” permits to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages at State Fair Park.

Senate Bill 168, now Wisconsin Act 44:

Allows a person to practice for up to 90 days a year as a physician for campers and staff at a recreational and educational camp licensed in this state if the person is licensed in good standing to practice medicine and surgery by another state or territory of the United States or a Canadian province or territory and is not under active investigation by a licensing authority or law enforcement authority in any state, federal, or foreign jurisdiction; and

Requires a person to submit a form to the Medical Examining Board before practicing as allowed under the bill.

Senate Bill 171, now Wisconsin Act 45:

Allows the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection or the local health department may waive the routine inspection for not more than two out of every three license years if a recreational and educational camp has exhibited effective managerial control of public health hazards;

Provides that effective managerial control of public health hazards would be defined by department rule; and

Requires that annual license fees and other applicable requirements still apply to the camp.

Assembly Bill 166, now Wisconsin Act 46:

Allows a person to practice for up to 90 days a year, without a temporary license from the state, as a registered nurse for campers and staff at a recreational and educational camp licensed in this state if the person is licensed in good standing to practice professional nursing by another state or territory of the United States or a Canadian province or territory and is not under active investigation by a licensing authority or law enforcement authority in any state, federal, or foreign jurisdiction; and

Requires a person to submit a form to the Board of Nursing before practicing as a registered nurse as allowed under the bill.

