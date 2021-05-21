Federal panel drops colorectal cancer screening age to 45, after more younger people diagnosed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, and a federal panel is dropping the recommended screening age to 45 to save lives.

These new guidelines add about 19 million Americans to the age group for screenings. The goal is to save thousands of lives.

Companies like Exact Sciences are making screenings easier with tests you can take at home.

“Exact Sciences started off and really wanted to get more people screened for colorectal cancer,” Scott Larrivee, Exact Sciences spokesperson said.

The biotech company created a product called Cologuard. It’s an at-home colon cancer screening test aiming to spot tumors early.

“Colon cancer is something that can be prevented or treated if caught early. 9 in 10 survive colon cancer. If it’s caught late, it’s only 1 in 10,” Larrivee said.

At first, the US Preventive Services Task Force recommended people ages 50 to 75 get screened. Since the early 2000s, more cases emerged in patients before age 50. So the federal force lowered the age explaining screenings should begin at age 45.

“Colon cancer is not an old person’s disease,” Larrivee said.

Pandemic fear caused some to delay cancer screenings when waiting is a matter of life and death.

Larrivee said screening for colorectal cancer earlier saves lives later.

“It’s something that is treatable and beatable,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.