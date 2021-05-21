Advertisement

Former Eau Claire County Treasurer files geriatric petition

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The former Eau Claire County treasurer convicted of stealing more than $625,000 from county taxpayers wants an early release from prison.

Larry Lokken, 73,  filed a geriatric petition. The petition can be filed if the prisoner is over the age of 65 and has served at least five years in prison.

Lokken was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison in 2016. He’s due to be released in 2025.

The Department of Corrections review committee has reviewed the petition and ruled that public interest would be served by modifying Lokken’s sentence.

In the petition, Lokken is asked if his view has changed since sentencing regarding his level of culpability, and he answered that when he was first convicted, he was in denial and that he now understands that “the responsibility for what happened falls completely on me.”

A hearing in Eau Claire County court is scheduled for Aug. 12.

