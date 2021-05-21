Grant program offers pandemic relief to small businesses in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new grant program will benefit small businesses in western Wisconsin that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Central Wisconsin Microenterprise Grant Program will award $5,000 to income-eligible small businesses that meet certain criteria. The businesses must have five or fewer employees, have been established prior to February 5, 2020, be caught up on income and property taxes, are owned by a person or people meeting income eligibility requirements, and be located in a specific geographic area.

Businesses in Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Polk, and St. Croix counties are eligible, with the exception of businesses located in the city of Eau Claire. Each county has different income eligibility requirements for the program.

According to the terms of the program, funds must be used for capital expenses needed due to the pandemic. Some examples provided by the program include payroll, rent or mortgage, insurance, utility, personal protective equipment, inventory, and professional fees.

Some types of businesses, such as crop and animal production, real estate, and nonprofit organizations are not eligible for the grant program.

The program contains $510,000 in funds made available through a Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus award from the Wisconsin Dept. of Administration.

Businesses that apply must do so during the application period from noon on June 1st through noon on June 15th. Full application instructions are available on the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission website, or by going here. Applications are only being accepted by email and are being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, you can view the program summary here, or visit the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission website here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.