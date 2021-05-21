Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation holding fundraiser Saturday

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation is holding a fundraiser Saturday at Slim’s Lake Hallie Tavern.

The event is free and starts at 1 p.m. There will be food, 50/50 raffles, music and silent auction.

Jayna was one of four people that were killed as they were cleaning up debris on the side of the road in 2018.

All proceeds will go to the Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation.

