Advertisement

Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation holding fundraiser Saturday

Jayna Kelley
Jayna Kelley(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation is holding a fundraiser Saturday at Slim’s Lake Hallie Tavern.

The event is free and starts at 1 p.m. There will be food, 50/50 raffles, music and silent auction.

Jayna was one of four people that were killed as they were cleaning up debris on the side of the road in 2018.

All proceeds will go to the Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation.

May 22nd! Slim’s Tavern in Lake Hallie. This event starts at 1:00pm and will close up at 4:00pm. Slims is providing...

Posted by Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation on Friday, May 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The listing describes the 57-room Regency Inn & Suites as “an excellent opportunity, located in...
Embattled Eau Claire hotel listed for sale
Rebecca Davis and John Rose were both arrested in Dunn County.
2 arrested in Dunn County, accused of hitting person with hatchet
A birds-eye view of the bald eagle nest located roughly 150 feet from the Heyde Center for the...
24/7 livestream shows Chippewa Falls bald eagle nest
Brett Blomme
Wisconsin judge charged with child pornography put in federal custody
Nicholas Riley will be released from prison and is set to live in Whitehall.
Convicted sex offender to be released from prison

Latest News

46.3% of all Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while 40.5% of people have...
Wisconsin on the verge of 5 million administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Evers vetoes paddlewheel raffle bill for second time
According to the terms of the program, funds must be used for capital expenses needed due to...
Grant program offers pandemic relief to small businesses in western Wisconsin
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing