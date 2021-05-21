Advertisement

Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing

By Slone Salerno and Nick Viviani
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 43-year-old Madison man shot and killed a 27-year-old co-worker late Thursday night at his home in Janesville before taking his own life, according to the Janesville Police Dept.

The suspected shooter had discovered the other man had rekindled a relationship with the mother of his child, investigators determined, noting that the Madison man had recently reunited with the woman himself. The police department has not released the names of either individual or the woman involved in the dispute, citing an ongoing investigation.

Both men were found dead after multiple callers reported hearing nine or ten gunshots shortly before 10 p.m. at the Town & Country Mobile Home Park, in the 1100 block of Kellogg Ave. They also told police they heard a woman screaming in the background.

The police department’s preliminary investigation determined all three of them worked together at a B&G Foods, in Stoughton, and the events leading to the shooting began when the suspected shooter arrived early for his overnight shift and found the other man, who worked the previous shift, had not been at work.

According to police, he began to suspect the other man and the 28-year-old woman, who had a history together during the time 43-year-old man and she were apart, might have themselves rekindled their relationship. Investigators believe he returned to his Madison home before driving to the Janesville mobile home park where he found the victim and the woman.

The investigation indicates there was a brief confrontation outside the home before the 43-year-old Madison man fired several shots, killing his co-worker. He then shot himself. The woman was not injured in the confrontation.

The investigation is still ongoing, police noted, saying they still needed to review text messages, social media, and other items before they can release their full report.

