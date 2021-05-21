Minneapolis mayor: After year of reckoning, time for change

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - From COVID-19 to a budget shortfall, and from the death of George Floyd to the more recent death of a 6-year-old girl from gun violence, the mayor of Minneapolis says his city has experienced one trauma after another in the last year — and the city’s Black community has felt the pain the most.

As Mayor Jacob Frey is pushing ahead with a public safety proposal that he says will help keep all neighborhoods safe and hold police accountable, he also talked with The Associated Press and reflected on lessons learned in the last year, and where the city goes from here.

“Right now, our city has come and has seen a moment of racial reckoning, perhaps hundreds of years in the making. There is a true acknowledgment that the way we have done things in the past is not acceptable,” Frey said this week in an interview with the AP.

“I think the next step that everybody is looking for is to be able to galvanize and channel all of that collective energy and pain and frustration to getting true progress,” he said.

Frey announced a sweeping set of public safety proposals this week, which he called a “both-and” approach to public safety — a contrast to other proposals to dismantle the police department and replace it with a more holistic agency.

City leaders have been under pressure to change policing since the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who died after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and pinned him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges and awaits sentencing, while three other officers await trial on aiding and abetting charges.

The four officers also face federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights; and the police department is the focus of federal and state investigations into its practices.

Some of Frey’s proposals include immediate changes, such as prioritizing funding for additional cameras in high-crime areas.

Frey said his plan also works to address disparities in traffic stops by committing to ending stops for low-level offenses, such as a busted taillight.

Frey told the AP he believes every police call does not require an officer with a gun to respond, and his plan will target resources toward the city’s Office of Violence Prevention.

It also aims to address some root causes of crime, such as a lack of housing and economic inclusion, and it recognizes that changing police culture is about personnel.

He and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo have already overhauled the department’s use of force policy and expanded the criteria for what constitutes use of force, which Frey said has led to an increase in use of force reports.

He said increased reports have provided more transparency, as well as an opportunity to work with officers and prevent similar conduct in the future.

They’ve also made internal changes to strengthen the internal disciplinary process, but he said issues with arbitration continue to be a roadblock in getting rid of problem officers.

