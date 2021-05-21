Advertisement

Minneapolis mayor: After year of reckoning, time for change

Frey announced a sweeping set of public safety proposals this week, which he called a...
Frey announced a sweeping set of public safety proposals this week, which he called a “both-and” approach to public safety — a contrast to other proposals to dismantle the police department and replace it with a more holistic agency.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - From COVID-19 to a budget shortfall, and from the death of George Floyd to the more recent death of a 6-year-old girl from gun violence, the mayor of Minneapolis says his city has experienced one trauma after another in the last year — and the city’s Black community has felt the pain the most.

As Mayor Jacob Frey is pushing ahead with a public safety proposal that he says will help keep all neighborhoods safe and hold police accountable, he also talked with The Associated Press and reflected on lessons learned in the last year, and where the city goes from here.

“Right now, our city has come and has seen a moment of racial reckoning, perhaps hundreds of years in the making. There is a true acknowledgment that the way we have done things in the past is not acceptable,” Frey said this week in an interview with the AP.

“I think the next step that everybody is looking for is to be able to galvanize and channel all of that collective energy and pain and frustration to getting true progress,” he said.

Frey announced a sweeping set of public safety proposals this week, which he called a “both-and” approach to public safety — a contrast to other proposals to dismantle the police department and replace it with a more holistic agency.

City leaders have been under pressure to change policing since the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who died after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and pinned him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges and awaits sentencing, while three other officers await trial on aiding and abetting charges.

The four officers also face federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights; and the police department is the focus of federal and state investigations into its practices.

Some of Frey’s proposals include immediate changes, such as prioritizing funding for additional cameras in high-crime areas.

Frey said his plan also works to address disparities in traffic stops by committing to ending stops for low-level offenses, such as a busted taillight.

Frey told the AP he believes every police call does not require an officer with a gun to respond, and his plan will target resources toward the city’s Office of Violence Prevention.

It also aims to address some root causes of crime, such as a lack of housing and economic inclusion, and it recognizes that changing police culture is about personnel.

He and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo have already overhauled the department’s use of force policy and expanded the criteria for what constitutes use of force, which Frey said has led to an increase in use of force reports.

He said increased reports have provided more transparency, as well as an opportunity to work with officers and prevent similar conduct in the future.

They’ve also made internal changes to strengthen the internal disciplinary process, but he said issues with arbitration continue to be a roadblock in getting rid of problem officers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The listing describes the 57-room Regency Inn & Suites as “an excellent opportunity, located in...
Embattled Eau Claire hotel listed for sale
Rebecca Davis and John Rose were both arrested in Dunn County.
2 arrested in Dunn County, accused of hitting person with hatchet
Brett Blomme
Wisconsin judge charged with child pornography put in federal custody
A birds-eye view of the bald eagle nest located roughly 150 feet from the Heyde Center for the...
24/7 livestream shows Chippewa Falls bald eagle nest
Nicholas Riley will be released from prison and is set to live in Whitehall.
Convicted sex offender to be released from prison

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is calling thousands of...
Jobs recovery slows, yet hiring picks up in Minnesota
Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
System outage causes long airport lines
A car caught on fire at a Kwik Trip in Black River Falls on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Car fire at Kwik Trip in Black River Falls results in no injuries Friday morning
The return of the FFA helped Louisville set a convention record and the FFA set it's own all...
94th annual FFA National Convention will be live in 2021