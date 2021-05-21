Advertisement

More than 1 million households enroll in program to give money off of internet bill

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than one million families across the country are already enrolled in a program that will save them money off of their internet bill, federal officials announced Thursday, just one week after the program launched.

Americans who qualify can save $50 dollars a month on their internet bill.

Federal Communications Commission acting chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is helping families in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa.

“The high demand we’ve seen for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program demonstrates what many of us already knew to be true – too many families are struggling to get online, even in 2021,” said Rosenworcel. “Help is here. As an agency, we’re continuing to focus our efforts on reaching as many communities as possible, so they can get the support they need.”

The FCC noted over 900 broadband providers have agreed to take part in the monthly internet discount program. The benefit is available to eligible new, prior and existing customers of providers who are participating in the discount program.

Households that already use programs such as SNAP or Medicaid can qualify for the program, as well as those who are eligible for their provider’s COVID-19 relief program.

Those who want to sign up can contact a participating provider, enroll online, or sign up over an email.

